Another Dry Day Before Rain Returns

SYNOPSIS – Middle 90s will be common through the week with lows in the lower 70s. A front will bring scattered showers to the Wiregrass Thursday afternoon, before rain chances drop for Friday and through the weekend. The boundary settling southward could still provide a few showers this weekend with the moisture confined to the coast.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 94°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds SW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers. High near 94°. Winds W 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 95° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 95° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 95° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 94° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 2 Feet

