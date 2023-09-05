Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Walmart offering $5 gift card to Alabama customers following sales tax overcharge

Walmart is extending an apologetic offering to Alabama customers who were affected by the...
Walmart is extending an apologetic offering to Alabama customers who were affected by the statewide sales tax overcharge issue that occurred last week.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - Walmart is extending an apologetic offering to Alabama customers who were affected by the statewide sales tax overcharge issue that occurred last week.

The technical error resulting in the overcharge came on September 1, the date when a new law went into affect that lowered Alabama’s state grocery tax rate from 4% to 3%. The error from Walmart’s end ended up charging both the new tax rate as well as the old tax rate at all stores across the state.

As part of Walmart’s steps to address customers following the issue, they are offering anyone who shopped in the state on September 1 when the issues occurred to receive a $5 Walmart Gift Card.

To receive the Gift Card, customers are asked to bring their September 1 receipt showing the overcharged sales tax to the customer service desk at any Walmart store. The same is available for Sam’s Club members as well, who instead of a gift card will receive $5 in Sam’s Cash on their account.

The gift card offer will be available until Monday, September 18.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 1 Player of the Week nominees
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
Pierre Jay Jabory Parrish, 38 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Attempted...
Dothan man charged with attempted murder
Gunter is a Dothan High School senior for the class of 2024. He is interested in studying...
Dothan High School student earns perfect ACT score
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

Latest News

The four to five year plan focuses on maximizing education initiatives and structuring...
Early County Schools to move sixth graders to elementary school next year
FILE - Jennifer Bowie, center left, and Aaron Baker, center right, become emotional while...
Georgia can resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth, judge says
The idea came from Principal Tammy Kilgore after asking students about necessities outside of...
Early County High School opens a laundry facility for students and their families
The idea came from Principal Tammy Kilgore after asking students about necessities outside of...
Early County High School provides laundry facility to students