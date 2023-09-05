September Chapter Chat: The Air Raid Book Club by Annie Lyons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s always a good time to introduce new habits into your life. News4 and the Dothan Houston County Library Systems encourage you to do so through literature.

Director of DHCLS Chris Warren joined us for another edition of Chapter Chat, this month bringing The Air Raid Book Club by Annie Lyons.

The Air Raid Book Club is set in the late 1930s and early 1940s and follows a woman named Gerdy. She owns a bookstore with her husband in London before he passes away. As World War II breaks out, Gerdy takes in a young Jewish girl, forming an unlikely friendship. The two women start a book club together, bringing in people from all throughout their neighborhood as they cope with the horrors of war through stories and camaraderie.

“It’s a very sweet book. It’s very uplifting,” Warren explained. “Obviously you have these friendships and the book club contrasted with everything going on with World War II, but that’s kind of the point. You have these friendships and these people coming together. It’s a real great testament to the power of story and how that can bring people together.”

Warren hopes this book challenges readers and inspires discussion, which makes it a perfect book club book.

If you are interested in reading The Air Raid Book Club, physical copies, audiobooks, and e-books are available at any of the Dothan Houston County Library System’s locations. All you’ll need is a library card. Visit any of the branches to sign up for one.

Besides their extensive selection of books, the DHCLS offers a variety of events, including Story and Craft Time, writing groups, and public speaking classes. To see everything the DHCLS has to offer, visit their website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.