Rain Chances In Sight

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with temperatures reaching the middle 90s in spots. Moisture will be limited through Wednesday, but a front Thursday could bring a few showers to the area during the afternoon. Humidity stays low after the front, with comfortable conditions for the weekend and temperatures warming to the middle 90s.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 93°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds Light/Variable 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 94°. Winds WNW 5-10 mph 5%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 95° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 95° 20%

SUN: Mostly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 95° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 93° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate Chop On Coastal Lakes And Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2 Feet

Gradual Heating Under The Sun
