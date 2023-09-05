Wiregrass Gives Back
Pet of the Week: Wonderful Waffles

Waffles is a 4-year-old Beagle & he is fully vetted & microchipped
Waffles is a 4-year-old Beagle & he is fully vetted & microchipped(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week we are joined by the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise for Pet of the Week! They bring a long eared, loveable beagle that is sure to steal hearts and is ready for his forever home.

Waffles is a 4-year-old Beagle. He has been with the SOS shelter for around 1 month and has been fully vetted and microchipped.

According to the shelter, Waffles is a laid-back dog & loves attention. He is comfortable with other dogs and likes children.

If you’re interested in Waffles, you can email sosshelter1981@gmail for any questions or to request a preadoption application.

The shelter is located at 25944 Highway 134 E, in Enterprise, AL.

