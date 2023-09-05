The National Peanut Festival in a nutshell

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival is gearing up for their annual fair.

As the fair draws closer, here’s everything you need to know about the National Peanut Festival.

The festival is set to kick off on November 3 at 4:00 p.m.

There will be countless rides, food vendors, competitions, and performances through November 12.

The National Peanut Festival, the largest of its kind in the nation, is held to honor local peanut farmers and ring in harvest season.

Hosted in Dothan, AL, the National Peanut Festival is held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds.

Tickets are available for purchase now. Find everything you need to know about tickets here.

Every year, there is a variety of shows held at the fairgrounds, from local musicians to comedy shows, learn more about what entertainment to expect here.

From recipe contests to cattle shows, the National Peanut Festival has events for everyone. Find a full schedule of the fun here.

There is loads of delicious food at the fair every year. Check out what the News 4 team is looking forward to chowing down on here.

If you’re traveling for the fair and looking for a place to stay, here is a list of hotels near the fairground.

Be on the lookout for more information about the Peanut Festival and what the News 4 team is planning this year.

