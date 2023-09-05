Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

The National Peanut Festival in a nutshell

Midway entrance
Midway entrance(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival is gearing up for their annual fair.

As the fair draws closer, here’s everything you need to know about the National Peanut Festival.

The festival is set to kick off on November 3 at 4:00 p.m.

There will be countless rides, food vendors, competitions, and performances through November 12.

The National Peanut Festival, the largest of its kind in the nation, is held to honor local peanut farmers and ring in harvest season.

Hosted in Dothan, AL, the National Peanut Festival is held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds.

Tickets are available for purchase now. Find everything you need to know about tickets here.

Every year, there is a variety of shows held at the fairgrounds, from local musicians to comedy shows, learn more about what entertainment to expect here.

From recipe contests to cattle shows, the National Peanut Festival has events for everyone. Find a full schedule of the fun here.

There is loads of delicious food at the fair every year. Check out what the News 4 team is looking forward to chowing down on here.

If you’re traveling for the fair and looking for a place to stay, here is a list of hotels near the fairground.

Be on the lookout for more information about the Peanut Festival and what the News 4 team is planning this year.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 1 Player of the Week nominees
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
Pierre Jay Jabory Parrish, 38 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Attempted...
Dothan man charged with attempted murder
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital
Tyiesha Renee Pollard is charged with murder following the shooting death of her husband,...
Troy woman charged with husband’s homicide

Latest News

Gov. Ivey’s letter begins by stating the importance of public libraries and the role they play...
Governor Ivey asking Alabama library director about books, safety
Join us as we take a look at the latest top headlines!
News4Now: What’s Trending?
The Alabama state flag features the colors red and white. (Source: WSFA)
Alabama officials react to federal injunction on new congressional district map
This week we are joined by the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise for Pet of the Week! They bring...
Pet of the Week: Wonderful Waffles