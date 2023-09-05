Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Labor Day travel tips from ALEA

Labor Day is proven to be one of the deadliest holiday travel periods for Alabamians.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Three holidays are proven to be the deadliest for Alabamians. One of them is Labor Day, and as Monday night falls that holiday travel period is coming to an end. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is keeping track of crashes and driving infractions during every major holiday.

In 2022, ten people died during the Labor Day holiday, and half of those deaths were because the driver or a passenger were not wearing a seatbelt.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports front seat passengers in a car who buckle up reduce their risk of fatal injury by 45 percent.

For passengers in a small truck, that goes up to 60 percent.

Here in Alabama, ALEA is using a ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign to increase awareness of safe driving habits.

This annual initiative starts in mid-August and ends on Labor Day, though the agency advocates for safe driving year-round.

ALEA also tracks boating incidents. Last year two were reported with no injuries or deaths involved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fairgrounds last year
National Peanut Festival introduces clear bag policy
Player of the Week
FNF Week 1 Player of the Week nominees
Fabulous entertainers, a facelift and an app to keep festival goers in step with the happenings.
New entertainment lined up for 2023 National Peanut Festival
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
Pierre Jay Jabory Parrish, 38 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Attempted...
Dothan man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Labor Day is proven to be one of the deadliest holiday travel periods for Alabamians.
Labor Day travel safety tips from ALEA
Grand Bay man accused of setting man on fire during argument
Grand Bay man accused of setting man on fire during argument
Kids and parents alike ended summer with a "Splash!"
What Labor Day means to the Wiregrass
Some people in Dothan took advantage of the holiday's good weather and ended the summer with a...
What Labor Day means to the Wiregrass