Labor Day travel tips from ALEA

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Three holidays are proven to be the deadliest for Alabamians. One of them is Labor Day, and as Monday night falls that holiday travel period is coming to an end. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is keeping track of crashes and driving infractions during every major holiday.

In 2022, ten people died during the Labor Day holiday, and half of those deaths were because the driver or a passenger were not wearing a seatbelt.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports front seat passengers in a car who buckle up reduce their risk of fatal injury by 45 percent.

For passengers in a small truck, that goes up to 60 percent.

Here in Alabama, ALEA is using a ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign to increase awareness of safe driving habits.

This annual initiative starts in mid-August and ends on Labor Day, though the agency advocates for safe driving year-round.

ALEA also tracks boating incidents. Last year two were reported with no injuries or deaths involved.

