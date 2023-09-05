Wiregrass Gives Back
Hot Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Deep moisture will move in for Friday, helping to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially for the afternoon hours and into the evening. We’ll see the rain begin to shift to southern and western parts of the Wiregrass early Saturday, with much drier air taking hold for the second half of the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 74°. Winds light SE-E.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High near 87°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 71°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 95° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 96° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 95° 20%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 95° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The main area of interest is Tropical Depression 13 in the Central Atlantic, which is on a track westward and will quickly develop this week.

