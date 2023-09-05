The Harbor is in need of donations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan-based charity needs your help to re-stock much needed supplies ahead of the weekend.

Every Saturday at The Harbor is Community Day. From 8:00a.m. to 9:00a.m. people can take home a bag full of food and hygiene products with no questions asked. Right now, The Harbor has about a week’s worth of water.

Since it is the summer, they’re going through water faster than usual.

“There’s a, you know, quite a large group of people here in Downtown Dothan who are out on the streets who need water, who need supplies and has all kinds of needs and we are trying to meet them the very best we can,” Sean Peters, the Executive Director of The Harbor, said.

A small box of deodorants is what’s available for the 50 to 75 people The Harbor helps every weekend. They also need gently used men’s shoes.

You can deliver any donations to The Harbor, located on 320 North Foster Street.

