Early County Schools to move sixth graders to elementary school next year

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Early County School System is making a series of changes. First on the list is moving 6th graders to Early County Elementary.

Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, the school district will begin a multi-phase project aimed at improving the district as a whole.

“So what that is going to do is open up some space at our current middle school for us to eventually move into phase two and three,” District Communication Director Marcie Ham said about the move.

The four to five-year plan focuses on maximizing education initiatives and structuring facilities to be more cost-efficient. According to Ham, it will allow funding to be used elsewhere, such as building a facility for the county Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program, which focuses on getting students ready for the workforce.

Ham hopes worried parents understand the change will improve all students’ quality of education. The school system will host an open forum for parents of current 5th graders to ask questions about phase 1 on September 19.

