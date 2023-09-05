Wiregrass Gives Back
Early County High School opens a laundry facility for students and their families

The idea came from Principal Tammy Kilgore after asking students about necessities outside of the classroom that they worry about.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Early County High School is providing a laundry facility for students and their families.

Access to the washers and dryers is free of charge. All students have to do is set an appointment.

The idea came from principal Tammy Kilgore after asking students about the necessities outside of the classroom they worry about.

“One of the things that students talked about was how expensive laundromats are...” Kilgore said about the discussion with students, who said it was a struggle for their families to make sure they had clean clothes. Meeting needs like this, and others such as food and toiletries, ensures that students can focus more on their academics.

Resources go beyond the washing facility with wrap-around services, but clean laundry was an important one for students to feel more comfortable at school.

