Dothan High School student earns perfect ACT score

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan High School student has completed a rare feat when it comes to standardized testing.

Eric Gunter, a senior at Dothan High School, earned a 36 on the ACT exam. This is the highest composite score possible for test takers.

Gunter is an engaged student at Dothan High School by tutoring his peers and taking college classes. He already has 55 hours of college credit. He shared that his favorite subjects are physics, anatomy and chemistry.

Gunter is interested in studying aerospace engineering at MIT and would like to one day work for NASA as an engineer.

A perfect score on the ACT exam is rare. Fewer than one-tenth of one percent of test-takers achieve the distinction.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.