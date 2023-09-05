Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time

A deputy in Kansas stopped a driver for speeding but ended up giving the driver a hug instead of a ticket. (Source: Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (Gray News) – A deputy in Kansas stopped a driver for speeding but ended up giving the driver a hug instead of a ticket.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a deputy recently stopped the driver for speeding. The driver, however, was in tears, and explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal challenges.

Body-camera video from the deputy shows the driver saying, “Can I have a hug? I need a hug,” through tears.

The deputy agrees, and the driver steps out of the car to give the deputy a big hug.

“I promise you, it’s gonna get better,” the deputy tells the driver.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details about the incident, but wrote alongside the video, “Sometimes all you need is a hug.”

“The men and women of the JCSO come in contact with people every day who are going through their own battles. We strive to be compassionate while serving our community. This is our pledge to you,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 1 Player of the Week nominees
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
Pierre Jay Jabory Parrish, 38 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Attempted...
Dothan man charged with attempted murder
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital
Tyiesha Renee Pollard is charged with murder following the shooting death of her husband,...
Troy woman charged with husband’s homicide

Latest News

FILE - This rendering provided by Clark County, Nev., on June 2, 2023, shows one of five...
Design approved for memorial to the victims and survivors of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
FILE - Spain's Jennifer Hermoso, right, and head coach Jorge Vilda listens to reporters...
Spanish soccer federation fires women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
Midway entrance
The National Peanut Festival in a nutshell
A Virginia firefighter injured in a crash while responding to a fire seven weeks ago has died....
Firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire dies weeks later