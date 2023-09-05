Dawgs, Tide in top 3; Noles surge in Week 2 college football polls

(WTVY) - The first updated AP Poll and Coaches Poll of the 2023-24 college football season have been unveiled after an action packed week 1 of action on the gridiron.

The Georgia Bulldogs saw no position change for themselves after their win over Tennessee-Martin, as the two-time defending national champions remain firmly at the top of both polls. The Dawgs will look to keep their positive trend going on Saturday against Ball State.

Alabama impressed enough on the field in Week 1′s win over Middle Tennessee to jump up one spot from #4 in the AP Poll, now matching their Coaches Poll position (which saw no change) at #3 in the nation. Alabama’s set for a big test in Week 2 as they welcome #11/#10 Texas to Tuscaloosa for a rematch of last year’s close matchup.

Florida State used a dominant second half to secure the opening season neutral site victory over LSU, and the polls rewarded the Noles greatly for that success. FSU climbed up four spots from #8 to #4 in the AP Poll, along with receiving 3 first place votes, and the Seminoles climbed three spots from #8 to #5 in the Coaches Poll. Florida State will try to continue their program resurgence when they face Southern Miss in their home opener at Doak Campbell Stadium.

While no other state or local teams cracked the Top 25 in either poll, Auburn and Troy both received votes in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. The Tigers, following a blowout win over UMass, will travel to the west coast in Week 2 for a battle with California; while the Trojans will try to use the momentum off their opening season win over Stephen F. Austin as they travel to Bill Snyder Family Stadium to take on #15 Kansas State.

AP POLL (2023 WEEK 2)

Georgia - 1569 (58) Michigan - 1485 (2) Alabama - 1424 (UP 1) Florida State - 1384 (3) (UP 4) Ohio State - 1308 (DOWN 2) USC - 1255 Penn State - 1212 Washington - 1107 (UP 2) Tennessee - 975 (UP 3) Notre Dame - 967 (UP 3) Texas - 935 Utah - 919 (UP 2) Oregon - 823 (UP 2) LSU - 706 (DOWN 9) Kansas State - 579 (UP 1) Oregon State - 558 (UP 2) North Carolina - 551 (UP 4) Oklahoma - 426 (UP 2) Wisconsin - 407 Ole Miss - 379 (UP 2) Duke -343 (NEW) Colorado - 269 (NEW) Texas A&M - 267 Tulane - 241 Clemson - 141 (DOWN 16)

DROPPED OUT: TCU (#15), Iowa (#25)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi State 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno State 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa State 2, Texas State 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington State 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.

COACHES POLL (2023 WEEK 2)

Georgia - 1647 (63) Michigan - 1534 (1) Alabama - 1515 (2) Ohio State - 1422 Florida State - 1388 (UP 3) USC - 1283 Penn State - 1216 Washington - 1115 (UP 3) Tennessee - 1099 (UP 1) Texas - 957 (UP 2) Notre Dame - 950 (UP 2) Utah - 924 (UP 2) Oregon - 904 (UP 2) LSU - 738 (DOWN 9) Kansas State - 630 (UP 2) North Carolina - 546 (UP 4) Oklahoma - 543 (UP 2) Oregon State - 499 Wisconsin - 445 (UP 2) Ole Miss - 411 (UP 2) Clemson - 287 (DOWN 12) Tulane - 255 (UP 1) Texas A&M - 236 (UP 2) Duke - 222 (NEW) Colorado - 161 (NEW)

DROPPED OUT: TCU (#16), Texas Tech (#24)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Iowa 111, Pittsburgh 53, Kentucky 50, UCLA 44, Texas Christian 40, Fresno State 30, Miami 22, Auburn 22, Arkansas 18, Maryland 14, Missouri 13, Troy 11, Oklahoma State 11, NC State 10, Illinois 9, Wyoming 8, Washington State 7, Wake Forest 7, Air Force 7, Minnesota 6, Mississippi State 5, South Carolina 4, Kansas 4, Texas Tech 3, SMU 3, UCF 3, Houston 2, UTSA 1, Michigan State 1, Memphis 1, Louisville 1, James Madison 1, Arizona 1.

