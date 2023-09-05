The Angel House crosses are out

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It would be difficult not to notice the crosses along West Main Street because all 371 represent a homicide victim who died in Southeast Alabama.

Those crosses come out every September at Wiregrass Angel House to honor those who lost their lives-- 23 of 371 this year are in remembrance of children.

Angel House is a non-profit group that provides emotional crutches to families of crime victims, usually arriving on the scene soon after deaths occur.

Its experienced staff assists those left to grieve and helps them navigage the process that sometimes takes years.

“Those impacted by these crimes often have nobody to turn to because they’ve never been through something like this,” said Shelley Linderman, Wiregrass Angel House Executive Director.

An Angel House representative accompanies families to court, explaining to them the complicated legal process. Other services include crisis intervention, crime and suicide scene clean-up, therapy dog programs, and counseling.

A September 25 National Day of Remembrance ceremony will honor those whom those crosses at Wiregrass Angel House represent.

An informal gathering begins at 4:30, with the ceremony at 5:30 that afternoon at the Angel House, 105 North Bell Street (at the West Main Street intersection.

Disclaimer: This article’s author is a Wiregrass Angel House board member but has no contact with the agency’s clients other than routine news coverage.

