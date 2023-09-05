Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

The Angel House crosses are out

Of the 371 cross out at Wiregrass Angel House in Dothan, 23 of them represent child victims.
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It would be difficult not to notice the crosses along West Main Street because all 371 represent a homicide victim who died in Southeast Alabama.

Those crosses come out every September at Wiregrass Angel House to honor those who lost their lives-- 23 of 371 this year are in remembrance of children.

Angel House is a non-profit group that provides emotional crutches to families of crime victims, usually arriving on the scene soon after deaths occur.

Its experienced staff assists those left to grieve and helps them navigage the process that sometimes takes years.

“Those impacted by these crimes often have nobody to turn to because they’ve never been through something like this,” said Shelley Linderman, Wiregrass Angel House Executive Director.

An Angel House representative accompanies families to court, explaining to them the complicated legal process. Other services include crisis intervention, crime and suicide scene clean-up, therapy dog programs, and counseling.

A September 25 National Day of Remembrance ceremony will honor those whom those crosses at Wiregrass Angel House represent.

An informal gathering begins at 4:30, with the ceremony at 5:30 that afternoon at the Angel House, 105 North Bell Street (at the West Main Street intersection.

Disclaimer: This article’s author is a Wiregrass Angel House board member but has no contact with the agency’s clients other than routine news coverage.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 1 Player of the Week nominees
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
Pierre Jay Jabory Parrish, 38 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Attempted...
Dothan man charged with attempted murder
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital
Tyiesha Renee Pollard is charged with murder following the shooting death of her husband,...
Troy woman charged with husband’s homicide

Latest News

Kids and parents alike ended summer with a "Splash!"
What Labor Day means to the Wiregrass
Some people in Dothan took advantage of the holiday's good weather and ended the summer with a...
What Labor Day means to the Wiregrass
Kecia Dent joins News4 to speak about the 2nd annual Dale County Relay for Life event happening...
Talking Dale County Relay for Life event
Traveling Vietnam Wall coming to Peanut Festival Farigrounds
Traveling Vietnam Wall coming to Peanut Festival Fairgrounds