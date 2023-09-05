Wiregrass Gives Back
Alabama officials react to federal injunction on new congressional district map

The Alabama state flag features the colors red and white. (Source: WSFA)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama officials are reacting to the news Tuesday of a three-judge federal panel striking down the state’s new congressional district map. The panel said lawmakers failed to create a second district where Black voters at least came close to comprising a majority.

