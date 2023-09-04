Wiregrass Gives Back
What Labor Day means to the Wiregrass

Some people in Dothan took advantage of the holiday's good weather and ended the summer with a splash at the city's most exciting beach: Water World.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some people in Dothan took advantage of today’s good weather and ended the summer with a splash at the city’s “most exciting beach.”

For some, Labor Day is the end of the season.

“It’s the end of summer!” Graham Cook, a young boy, said standing at the edge of the wave pool.

“Well, to me its the winding down of summer,” Melvin Mauldin said.

For others, it is just another day to relax.

‘It just means that school is out and its fun time,” Asher Byrd said in reference to the holiday.

“Not have to worry about work and mundane tasks of everyday,” Mauldin said.

People at Water World used the holiday to have fun.

“Because you get to spend time with your family and we usually come to water world on labor day all the time, usually, sometimes, ” young Axne Salgado said.

“You know, its a time to spend with your family, Chris Bryd, Asher’s father, said. “You spend so much time at work away from them, and it’s a day that we all have off and get to spend it with the people you love the most and care about the most.”

“It means spending time with my family, and I get to have the day off, and it’s just fun,” Amber Mauldin said.

“Getting this last chance to spend with my family and have fun in the sun, and that’s basically what it means to me,” Melvin Mauldin added.

All these things about labor day are true. The reason why we have Labor Day is to celebrate hard work.

“Labor day, represents to me, all the people that work for us and that’s it,” a young boy, Kade Burroughs, said.

“To recognize the people who work hard every month, every week, everyday to provide for his family, and also, it’s an extra day to spend time with your family and that’s awesome,” Alex Salgado, Axne’s father, said.

Water World’s next event is “Doggie Dip” on September 16.

