Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Troy woman charged with husband’s homicide

Tyiesha Renee Pollard is charged with murder following the shooting death of her husband,...
Tyiesha Renee Pollard is charged with murder following the shooting death of her husband, Quinta Dionne Maddox.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police responded to a vehicle crash late Sunday night and quickly discovered the driver had been shot. The victim was pulled from the vehicle in critical condition and rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Now, the man’s wife has been arrested and charged with murder.

The investigation started shortly after 10 p.m. when officers responded to a crash in the 600 block of Pine Street. The victim, 35-year-old Quinta Dionne Maddox, was able to tell officers he’d been shot but couldn’t give any other information because of his condition, according to investigators.

Maddox was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Investigators said they quickly found a crime scene at the man’s home, in the same block where they found his crashed truck. Law enforcement determined the victim and his wife, 41-year-old Tyiesha Renee Pollard, were involved in a domestic situation when Maddox was shot.

Pollard was charged with murder and transported to the Troy City Jail for processing before being transferred to the Pike County Jail.

Pollard is being held without bond pending an Aniah’s Law hearing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fairgrounds last year
National Peanut Festival introduces clear bag policy
Fabulous entertainers, a facelift and an app to keep festival goers in step with the happenings.
New entertainment lined up for 2023 National Peanut Festival
Jakayla Ashanti Williams
Woman police claim dumped her baby in dumpster due in court
When a former teacher who had illegal sex with a younger student walked out of court on Tuesday...
Why these guys went to prison, but she didn’t
Trojans takes down Stephen F. Austin in season opener

Latest News

Traveling Vietnam Wall coming to Peanut Festival Farigrounds
Traveling Vietnam Wall coming to Peanut Festival Fairgrounds
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, September 3, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, September 3, 2023
JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park