Gradual Heating Under The Sun

SYNOPSIS – Dew points in the middle 60s and highs in the lower 90s provided a sunny and warm holiday for the Wiregrass! Skies will remain mostly clear through mid-week, giving plenty of space for the Sun to continue heating the region to the middle 90s by Wednesday. The return of moisture by Thursday will likely spawn isolated showers each afternoon and evening through the rest of the week. However, temperatures in the middle and upper 90s next weekend can make the afternoons feel hot and humid.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 69°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 93°. Winds E-NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 71°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 94° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 96° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 96° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 97° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 96° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E-SE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropical wave hundreds of miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to exhibit better organization and circulation as it tracks west towards the Antilles Islands. It will likely evolve into a tropical depression or storm within the next couple of days, but it is uncertain where exactly it will track as of now. The next storm name is Lee.

