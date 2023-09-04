Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Gradual Heating Under The Sun

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Dew points in the middle 60s and highs in the lower 90s provided a sunny and warm holiday for the Wiregrass! Skies will remain mostly clear through mid-week, giving plenty of space for the Sun to continue heating the region to the middle 90s by Wednesday. The return of moisture by Thursday will likely spawn isolated showers each afternoon and evening through the rest of the week. However, temperatures in the middle and upper 90s next weekend can make the afternoons feel hot and humid.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 69°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 93°. Winds E-NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 71°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 94° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 96° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 96° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 97° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 96° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E-SE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropical wave hundreds of miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to exhibit better organization and circulation as it tracks west towards the Antilles Islands. It will likely evolve into a tropical depression or storm within the next couple of days, but it is uncertain where exactly it will track as of now. The next storm name is Lee.

Follow the 4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter: @MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx@dugger_weather

Facebook: WTVY 4Warn Weather TeamChief Meteorologist David PaulMeteorologist Zach HatcherMeteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fairgrounds last year
National Peanut Festival introduces clear bag policy
Player of the Week
FNF Week 1 Player of the Week nominees
Fabulous entertainers, a facelift and an app to keep festival goers in step with the happenings.
New entertainment lined up for 2023 National Peanut Festival
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
Pierre Jay Jabory Parrish, 38 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Attempted...
Dothan man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Monday, September 4, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Monday, September 4, 2023
Color The Weather 09-04-23
Color The Weather 09-04-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Monday, September 4, 2023
Zach Hatcher
Dry And Sunny To Start The Week