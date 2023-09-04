FNF Week 1 Player of the Week nominees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 1 of high school football is in the books which means it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

JR Klete Meadows, Cottonwood:

15 carries, 235 yards, 3TD’s. One reception, 42 yards resulting in a TD. 277 yards with 4 touchdowns against New Brockton

Keyshawn Cole, Carroll:

Keyshawn Cole accounted for 323 total yards and six touchdowns in a 48-30 win over Dale County, throwing for 202 off 10-of-15 passes and four scores and also rushing for 111 and two scores on just nine carries.

Kadyn Mitchell, Houston Academy:

Kadyn Mitchell was a perfect 13-of-13 passing for 256 yards and five touchdown passes to lead the Raiders in a 55-16 win over Daleville.

Tamarion Peterson, Dothan:

Tamarion Peterson rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and also threw for a 5-yard TD pass during a 42-6 win over Percy Julian. Peterson’s TD runs were from 3, 55 and 27 yards.

