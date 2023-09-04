Wiregrass Gives Back
Dry And Sunny To Start The Week

Meteorologist Zach Hatcher
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - Lower dewpoints this week will bring comfortable temperatures in the morning with hotter temperatures by afternoon. The drier air allows for bigger temperature swings through the day and a much lower rain chance. A few showers could be possible this weekend but some areas could go rain free for a week at least.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 69°. Winds Light/Variable 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 93°. Winds ESE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 94° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 72° High: 96° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 96° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 95° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 96° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 Feet

Trojans takes down Stephen F. Austin in season opener

