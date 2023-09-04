Dothan man charged with attempted murder

Wiregrass Gives Back
Pierre Jay Jabory Parrish, 38 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Attempted Murder.(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been charged with Attempted Murder after trespassing and cutting a business owner on their property, according to DPD.

On Monday, September 4, just after midnight, a business owner in the 700 block of North Range Street was notified of someone on his business property which was closed at the time.

The individual went to his business and located the person trespassing on his business property who was later identified as Pierre Parrish.

The individual advised Parrish he was not allowed on his property and made him leave.

According to Dothan police, Parrish left from the property but immediately returned. When the property owner attempted to stop Parrish, Parrish pulled an edged weapon from his pocket and struck the property owner, cutting him on the face.

The property owner was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment for his facial injury. His injury did not appear to be life threatening.

Parrish was located close by and was taken into custody without incident.

Pierre Jay Jabory Parrish, 38 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Attempted Murder.

His bond was set at $60,000.00.

