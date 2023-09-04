Wiregrass Gives Back
“Click it or Ticket”: Buckle up this Labor Day holiday

Drivers should expect worse-than-normal traffic as many across the Wiregrass make their way home from enjoying the holiday.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Labor Day is winding down and people across the Wiregrass are headed home.

Drivers should expect worse-than-normal traffic until 9:00 p.m. on Monday, according to transportation analytics company INRIX.

For Alabama State Troopers like Kendra McKinny, holiday travel periods mean more traffic and handing out tickets to law-breakers.

She told us a common infraction is for seatbelts. McKinny sees a patterns with passengers wanting to unbuckle during long drives or forgetting to buckle up after a stop.

“You are leaving a store or your residence, before you put your car in reverse or drive, make sure everyone is properly secured and just talk to them, just stress the importance of wearing your seatbelt,” McKinny said. “It could very much so save your life.”

According to ALEA, nearly 44% of Alabama traffic deaths last year were because of someone not wearing a seatbelt.

