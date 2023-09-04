Wiregrass Gives Back
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital

Three other people were injured
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly double shooting.

Police confirm two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. Three other people were injured.

Witnesses tell WBRC the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North.


When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital’s emergency room the car they were in was shot at. No arrests have been made.

Gunfire also hit an SUV belonging to UAB Police.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said one woman was 24-years-old. She was from Center Point. The other woman was 33-years-old. She was from Birmingham.

Their names have not been released.


We will update this story when more information becomes available.

