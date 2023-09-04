Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

By WBRC Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two women were shot and killed early Monday morning, WBRC reports.

Police said two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on Monday. Three other people were injured.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the deceased victims were 24-years-old and 33-years-old. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses said the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital, the car they were in was shot at.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fairgrounds last year
National Peanut Festival introduces clear bag policy
Fabulous entertainers, a facelift and an app to keep festival goers in step with the happenings.
New entertainment lined up for 2023 National Peanut Festival
Jakayla Ashanti Williams
Woman police claim dumped her baby in dumpster due in court
When a former teacher who had illegal sex with a younger student walked out of court on Tuesday...
Why these guys went to prison, but she didn’t
Trojans takes down Stephen F. Austin in season opener

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
Traveling Vietnam Wall coming to Peanut Festival Farigrounds
Traveling Vietnam Wall coming to Peanut Festival Fairgrounds
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington,...
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists’ hands
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital