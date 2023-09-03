Vestavia Hills Police Officer searches for kidney donor

Wiregrass Gives Back
Corporal Jerry Hughes with Vestavia Hills PD has his wife, daughter and others helping get the word out about his search, but he also has support from another family; his fellow officers.
Vestavia Hills Police Officer in need of kidney
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Vestavia Hills police officer is on a quest to find a kidney donor, and he’s got a lot of support in his journey for a donor.

“I really do enjoy being a police officer, you get to meet so many different people,” says Jerry Hughes-Karrh.

Jerry Hughes-Karrh has been with the Vestavia Hills Police Department for five years. He’s been in law enforcement for 20, and for the last two years, he’s been searching for a kidney donor after being diagnosed with renal failure.

“I was scared that they were going to tell me that this career that I’ve done for 20 years, that they were going to tell me, you know, you’re gonna have to quit or we’re gonna have to fire you, and that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Hughes-Karrh says.

In fact, Vestavia Hills PD did the opposite, Hughes-Karrh says they’ve done anything and everything to accommodate him as he searches for a match. For a department that is no stranger to loss, rallying around Jerry is more important now than ever.

“Chief Rary passed away last month, and one of the things he instilled in us many years ago is that we are a family and a family first, and we take care of our own police officers and their extended family and that’s one of the legacies he’s left behind for us,” says Captain Keith Ware. “Jerry is a part of our family and he’s very important to us.”

“Just helping him out even on light duty, they’ve been amazing, helping me reach out,” says Danielle Hughes, Jerry’s daughter.

Danielle Hughes is at the forefront of the search for a donor for her dad, reaching out across the area and posting on social media.

“The absolute world,” Danielle Hughes says of her dad. “He’s amazing.”

Jerry Hughes still needs a kidney, but with his two families aiding in the search, he’s certainly in no short supply of support.

If you’re interested in finding out whether you could be a match for Jerry, there are a couple of ways to do so, through Vanderbilt, and through UAB.

