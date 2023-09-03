Trojans takes down Stephen F. Austin in season opener

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans kicked off season two of the Jon Sumrall era with a 48-30 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Trojan offense wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, needing only five plays to find the end zone. Quarterback Gunnar Watson connected with East Mississippi transfer Ethan Conner for a ten-yard score. This comes after a huge opening kickoff return that Asa Martin took 51 yards upfield to give the offense excellent field position to get things underway.

Things didn’t get any better for the Lumberjacks. On their opening offensive drive, the Trojan defense came up big when they intercepted the ball on first down and returned it for another six points. However, the Lumberjacks were able to counter with a field goal on their next possession, making it a 14-3 game early on.

The Trojans kept their foot on the gas pedal and put together a two-play, 75-yard drive capped off with a 59-yard run by Kimani Vidal. The Lumberjacks suddenly found themselves down by 18 very early on.

During the second quarter, the Lumberjacks began to fight back into the game and put together an 80-yard scoring drive that ended on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jerelly Wimbley. On the very next, the Lumberjacks defense sacked Watson, causing him to lose the ball. The ball was scooped up by Amad Murrary, who took it to the house, and just like that, the Trojan lead was cut down to seven.

The Trojan offense stumbled again on their next offensive possession when Vidal fumbled the ball, giving it right back to a Lumberjacks team with all the momentum. However, the Trojan defense was able to hold the Lumberjacks to just a field goal and maintain a four-point lead.

In an already high-scoring first half, the Troy offense came back to life and marched 75 yards down the field, scoring once again when Watson connected with Ethan Conner for a 19-yard touchdown pass. The Trojans went into the half up by 11 and looking to minimize the mistakes in the second half.

The Trojan defense did its job to get the second half started and forced the Lumberjacks to punt twice, all while the Trojan offense managed to add 13 more points to the scoresheet.

The Lumberjacks tried for a late-game comeback, but with everything they would do, the Trojans had an answer. Troy running back Kimani Vidal set a team single-game rushing yards record with 248 yards on 25 carries in a game. Overall the defending Sun Belt champs showed us that they are ready to pick up where they left of last season and give the Trojan faithful another exciting year.

