Plenty Of Sunshine & Warmth For Labor Day

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Welcome back sunshine! Drier air from the East is settling into our area, encouraging moisture and clouds over the Wiregrass to migrate west. While a few clouds can stick around tomorrow, plenty of sunshine will provide a warm Labor Day as temperatures rise to the lower 90s. The sunshine will continue for most of the week as temperatures gradually rise to the middle 90s by Wednesday. The return of moisture and temperatures between the middle and upper 90s next weekend will make areas of the Wiregrass feel hot and humid. Shower and thunderstorm activity can reappear by Friday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 69°. Winds light E-SE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds E-SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 69°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 93° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 94° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 96° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 97° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 95° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 97° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – TS Gert and Katia continue to lose strength as they swirl in the central waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The tropical disturbance southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to steadily track west towards the Antilles Islands as it exhibits weak rotation. The system will likely become a tropical depression within the next few days.

