Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Woman police claim dumped her baby in dumpster due in court

Jakayla Ashanti Williams
Jakayla Ashanti Williams(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An October 6 hearing will test the case facing a Dothan teen who police claim tossed her infant son into a dumpster, where the boy died.

Jakayla Ashanti Williams, 18, is charged with Capital Murder, and prosecutors could seek execution if a jury convicts her.

Next month’s hearing is an initial test of the case’s strength, with police expected to testify about their evidence, though officers said Williams confessed.

Related: “Dazed” mom appears at brief hearing

Because a low threshold of proof is needed, it is a near certainty Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis will push the case onto a grand jury.

When announcing her arrest on October 24, Dothan Police Chief William E. “Will” Benny claimed Williams tossed her child born two hours earlier into the dumpster about a mile from her home, where she gave birth.

Williams told her family that she had dropped the child off to a Southeast Health Medical Center nurse.

Related: Death penalty not sure thing in baby murder case

They became suspicious of her account, which ultimately sparked a police investigation that led officers to the baby’s body dumpster’s transfer to the city’s public landfill.

Williams’ attorneys will likely seek her release on bond, though bail usually is not set in Capital Murder cases.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabulous entertainers, a facelift and an app to keep festival goers in step with the happenings.
New entertainment lined up for 2023 National Peanut Festival
WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Providence Christian vs Ashford | 9/1/23
WATCH: Ashford, Providence Christian look to start region play on high note
Sports Scoreboards
fairgrounds last year
National Peanut Festival introduces clear bag policy
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks at the 2022 SEC Media Days.
Starting QB named for Alabama season opener

Latest News

When a former teacher who had illegal sex with a younger student walked out of court on Tuesday...
Why these guys went to prison, but she didn’t
G.W. Long @ Slocomb | 2023 Week 1
It’s a battle of the Dawgs tonight at Memorial Stadium in Andalusia. Will the defending 4A...
Anniston @ Andalusia | 2023 Week 1
The NMA Knights take on the Cottonwood Bears. Who will bring home the win?
Northside Methodist @ Cottonwood | 2023 Week 1