Woman police claim dumped her baby in dumpster due in court

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An October 6 hearing will test the case facing a Dothan teen who police claim tossed her infant son into a dumpster, where the boy died.

Jakayla Ashanti Williams, 18, is charged with Capital Murder, and prosecutors could seek execution if a jury convicts her.

Next month’s hearing is an initial test of the case’s strength, with police expected to testify about their evidence, though officers said Williams confessed.

Related: “Dazed” mom appears at brief hearing

Because a low threshold of proof is needed, it is a near certainty Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis will push the case onto a grand jury.

When announcing her arrest on October 24, Dothan Police Chief William E. “Will” Benny claimed Williams tossed her child born two hours earlier into the dumpster about a mile from her home, where she gave birth.

Williams told her family that she had dropped the child off to a Southeast Health Medical Center nurse.

Related: Death penalty not sure thing in baby murder case

They became suspicious of her account, which ultimately sparked a police investigation that led officers to the baby’s body dumpster’s transfer to the city’s public landfill.

Williams’ attorneys will likely seek her release on bond, though bail usually is not set in Capital Murder cases.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.