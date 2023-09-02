Wiregrass softball players honor life of Brantley native

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the American Cancer Society estimated around 19,000 women will be diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer in the United States. It’s the same deadly disease that claimed the life of Alex Wilcox, Brantley native in 2018.

Saturday, softball players and fans all across the Wiregrass honored her life through a charity softball game at Providence Christian. Donations were accepted going toward the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

Wilcox was diagnosed in 2015 and managed to play through treatments while at Mississippi State.

