Wet Start To Labor Day Weekend

SYNOPSIS – The Wiregrass received some much needed rain today as a line of showers and thunderstorms evolved throughout the region this afternoon. Lingering showers to the South can bleed into our area throughout the evening while most areas will be left mostly cloudy into tomorrow. While similar wide coverage is not expected Saturday, isolated showers and thunderstorms can extend into our area from the Southwest tomorrow morning and afternoon. Skies will start to clear Sunday as drier air from the East moves in, allowing more sunshine to raise temperatures slightly to the lower 90s for the rest of the Labor Day weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected to last for the rest of the week after Monday while temperatures gradually rise to the middle and upper 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, stray showers. Low near 71°. Winds E-SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms hugging our SW. High near 87°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 73°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 90° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 93° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 94° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 72° High: 96° 10%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 97° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – TS Jose and Gert will continue to remain in the central Atlantic Ocean. A new tropical depression has emerged east of Africa but is expected to hook into the central Atlantic as well. No tropical threats are expected for the U.S. in the coming days.

