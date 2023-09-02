Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

(Week 1) FNF Play of the Night

You know that play that made you lose your voice? Or your seat? That’s this. Here is our Week 0 Play of the Night sponsored by Lewis Smith Supply. A 55-yard scr
By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You know that play that made you lose your voice? Or your seat? That’s this. Here is our Week 0 Play of the Night sponsored by Lewis Smith Supply. A 55-yard screen for the touchdown by #2 Terrell Townsend of Rehobeth.

