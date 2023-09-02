Week 0 Player of the Week: Warren Axton

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise High School’s Warren Axton was named FNF Player of the Week for Week 0.

Axton was 12 for 13 passing with 190 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for two more scores and 40 yards on the ground in a 63-14 win over Eufaula.

