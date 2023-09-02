Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Teen killed, another person injured in shooting at Louisiana high school

Two males were shot, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.
Two males were shot, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School in Louisiana during a sporting event Friday night.

Two males were shot, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Landon Groger.

Groger told WAFB a 15-year-old was killed and a 28-year-old was transferred to the hospital with injuries.

One victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. A medical helicopter was dispatched for the second victim, officials said.

As of approximately 9 p.m., police said the shooter was not in custody.

The shooting happened during halftime of a football game between Brusly and Port Allen high schools, a witness told WAFB.

The remainder of the game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabulous entertainers, a facelift and an app to keep festival goers in step with the happenings.
New entertainment lined up for 2023 National Peanut Festival
Frances Cook, President of the National Peanut Festival Association, announced the theme of...
WATCH: New details announced for 2023 National Peanut Festival
Player of the Week
FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees
Houston County Circuit Judge Todd R. Derrick sentences former Dothan High School teacher Julia...
Former Dothan teacher avoids prison sex charge plea deal
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Lawsuit brought in booze license case dropped but “issue not over”

Latest News

A decelerating job market could help shift the economy into a slower gear and reassure the Fed...
Jobs report shows demand for labor is strong
A trooper shot a man who was wanted for murder after he led authorities on a chase.
NC trooper fatally shoots man in an exchange of gunfire after a pursuit and crash
A trooper shot a man who was wanted for murder after he led authorities on a chase.
Trooper kills man after high-speed chase
Highland Home takes on Ariton in this week 1 matchup.
Highland Home @ Ariton | 2023 Week 1