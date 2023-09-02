Suicide awareness walk helps break mental health stigma

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A health rankings survey shows Alabama is 26th in the number of suicides. This month the light shines on the needless loss of life.

Kacey Kilpatrick lost her father to suicide three years ago. That’s why she’s leading those who will walk tomorrow to shine a light on suicide awareness.

For Kilpatrick, this matter is personal because for three years she has struggled with the loss of her father.

Despite that agony, she turned something bad into something good. That’s where wiregrass s-o-s, came from. It was founded last year, and it is to bring suicide awareness and mental health issues before others.

Kilpatrick wants this walk to break the stigma of mental health, and to let it be a safe space for others to come and get the help they need.

“My world shattered when I lost my father. Never in a million years would I think he would do that. So, I wanted to save at least one person from that,” Kacey Kilpatrick, the executive director of Wiregrass s-o-s.

Kacey Kilpatrick and her Dennis Gregory Foundation walk is tomorrow at Kiwanis Park. It starts at 9 am.

During the walk, there will be food vendors such as Vibe, live-in-living watercolor, and DD Tasty Treats.

Fairway Independent Mortgage, Harley-Davidson of Dothan, and Comcast are sponsoring this event.

Kilpatrick wants people in this walk to bring pictures of their loved ones who died from suicide.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.