Northside Methodist @ Cottonwood | 2023 Week 1

The NMA Knights take on the Cottonwood Bears. Who will bring home the win?
By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Dothan, Ala . (WTVY) - The NMA Knights take on the Cottonwood Bears. Who will bring home the win?

FINAL SCORE: Cottonwood 52, Northside Methodist 38

