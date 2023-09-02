Northside Methodist @ Cottonwood | 2023 Week 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Dothan, Ala . (WTVY) - The NMA Knights take on the Cottonwood Bears. Who will bring home the win?
FINAL SCORE: Cottonwood 52, Northside Methodist 38
