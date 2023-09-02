Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died, according his website and social media accounts.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1sy surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the post on X said.

Buffett was 76 years old.

In May, the “Margaritaville” singer said health issues that needed “immediate attention” caused him to reschedule a concert with his Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabulous entertainers, a facelift and an app to keep festival goers in step with the happenings.
New entertainment lined up for 2023 National Peanut Festival
Frances Cook, President of the National Peanut Festival Association, announced the theme of...
WATCH: New details announced for 2023 National Peanut Festival
Player of the Week
FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees
Houston County Circuit Judge Todd R. Derrick sentences former Dothan High School teacher Julia...
Former Dothan teacher avoids prison sex charge plea deal
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Lawsuit brought in booze license case dropped but “issue not over”

Latest News

FILE - A man views the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden heads to Florida to see Idalia’s destruction. But he won’t be seeing Gov. DeSantis
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan
Two males were shot, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.
Teen killed, another person injured in shooting at Louisiana high school