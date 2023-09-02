G.W. Long @ Slocomb | 2023 Week 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Dothan, Ala . (WTVY) - Two Wiregrass teams getting their 2023 seasons underway tonight, as Slocomb battles G.W. Long. Who gets to start the season 1-0?
FINAL SCORE: Slocomb 16, G.W. Long 14
