G.W. Long @ Slocomb | 2023 Week 1

Dothan, Ala . (WTVY) - Two Wiregrass teams getting their 2023 seasons underway tonight, as Slocomb battles G.W. Long. Who gets to start the season 1-0?

FINAL SCORE: Slocomb 16, G.W. Long 14

