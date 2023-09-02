Early County @ Schley County | 2023 Week 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELLAVILLE, Ga . (WTVY) - It’s a non-region clash across the state line in Georgia. Can Early County get to 3-0 or will Schley County win their 2nd straight?
FINAL SCORE: Schley County 30, Early County 0
