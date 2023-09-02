Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan @ Percy Julian | 2023 Week 1

Two teams looking to get a big jumpstart in the ultra competitive 7A-Region 2 meet tonight at the Crampton Bowl in Montgomery. Who comes out on top in this clas
By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two teams looking to get a big jumpstart in the ultra competitive 7A-Region 2 meet tonight at the Crampton Bowl in Montgomery. Who comes out on top in this clash between Dothan and Percy Julian?

FINAL SCORE: Dothan 42, Percy Julian 6

