Dothan @ Percy Julian | 2023 Week 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two teams looking to get a big jumpstart in the ultra competitive 7A-Region 2 meet tonight at the Crampton Bowl in Montgomery. Who comes out on top in this clash between Dothan and Percy Julian?

FINAL SCORE: Dothan 42, Percy Julian 6

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.