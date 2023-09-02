Dale county schools system looking to add a JROTC program to Bridge Academy

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Schools system is looking to expand the Bridge Academy by adding a JROTC program.

No school has had a program up to this point but there has been recent interest in this program from students.

If added, it will expand the Bridge Academy, a program that trains students for success after high school. Dale County Superintendent, Ben Baker views this as a great opportunity. “It being right here next to Fort Novosel, JROTC is important so we want to be a part of that...” Baker said about wanting to add the program.

There is no specific timeline for when it will be implemented, but it is in the works according to Baker.

