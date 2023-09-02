Chipley @ Geneva | 2023 Week 1

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Panthers and Tigers meet for the first time since 1961 in this cross-state clash. Can Geneva defend the home turf for their first win of the season?

FINAL SCORE: Chipley 39, Geneva 13

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.