Chipley @ Geneva | 2023 Week 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Panthers and Tigers meet for the first time since 1961 in this cross-state clash. Can Geneva defend the home turf for their first win of the season?
FINAL SCORE: Chipley 39, Geneva 13
