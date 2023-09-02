Carroll @ Dale County | 2023 Week 1

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s 4A vs 5A in this Dale County matchup at Warrior Stadium tonight. Will Carroll bounce back after a week 0 loss to Dothan, or will Dale County move to 2-0 to start 2023?

FINAL SCORE: Carroll 62, Dale County 30

