Anniston @ Andalusia | 2023 Week 1

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a battle of the Dawgs tonight at Memorial Stadium in Andalusia. Will the defending 4A state champions be able to repeat the same result in a rematch from last year’s state quarterfinals matchup?

FINAL SCORE: Andalusia 39, Anniston 0

