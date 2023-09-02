Wiregrass Gives Back
ACOM doctor recommeneds parent warn their children against opioid use

Parents who have not had conversations with their children about the danger of trying pills should probably consider doing so according to one Wiregrass doctor
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Parents who have not had conversations with their children about the danger of trying pills should probably consider doing so according to one Wiregrass doctor.

Overdoses involving opioids killed more than 80,000 people in 2021, according to the CDC. Nearly 88% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

The start of another school year also brings the urge to relieve stress. Regardless of the reason a student may want to try a pill, Dr. Wayne Parker with ACOM warns that now is not a time to experiment with pills not prescribed by a doctor.

In 2022, 6 out of 10 counterfeit prescription pills analyzed by the Drug Enforcement Administration contained a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl. The odds are that if a pill is not prescribed by a doctor or healthcare provider, it could be laced with fentanyl.

Dr. Parker also recommends knowing the signs of opioid use which include being abnormally drowsy or lazy and small pupils. Parker, other healthcare professionals, and law enforcement all agree that experimenting with pills is too risky in today’s society.

