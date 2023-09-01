Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass extension offices offering peanut pod blast workshops

At a peanut pod blast, the outer shell of the peanuts are stripped away, with the color of the peanut allowing farmers to determine crop maturity.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Extension offices in the Wiregrass are helping farmers determine the best time to harvest their crops.

Houston and Henry County Extension offices will be holding peanut pod blast workshops, which help farmers identify the best day to pick peanuts based off the maturity and color of the nut.

“It saves them, if we do it right and sample them a couple times before they are mature, it can save them three to 500 pounds of peanuts and two to four points on their grade,” said Jimmy Jones, the Henry County Extension Coordinator. “So, that is making the farmer money by digging them at the right time.”

Houston County will hold meetings every Monday and Wednesday in September, starting September 6.

Henry County will hold workshops Tuesdays and Fridays through September and October starting September 5.

