WATCH: Ashford, Providence Christian look to start region play on high note

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2023 High School Football season is underway as we enter Week 1. A few teams got the jumpstart to their seasons last week, while others will get their new year campaigns started this week. Two teams among the jumpstart crowd come into this week’s News4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week matchup, as the Providence Christian Eagles host the Ashford Yellow Jackets in a 3A-Region 2 clash.

This year’s matchup at W.H. Brown Field will be the 2nd all-time clash between Providence and Ashford, with the Eagles winning the inaugural meeting between the two schools in a lopsided 35-8 decision.

After a 2-7 2022 season, the Yellow Jackets enter the game tonight against Providence coming off a 42-6 cross-state victory over the Graceville (FL) Tigers. That win gives Ashford a 1-0 record to start the season for the first time since 2018, but tonight’s region opening contest against the Eagles is important for the Yellow Jackets if they want to pursue their goal of their first winning season and first playoff appearance since 2014.

Providence Christian enter their 17th season of existence on the gridiron, starting in 2006 as a 1A squad before growing to 2A status in 2010 and 3A in 2016 where they’ve remained classified since. 2022 saw the Eagles finish at 4-6 and missing the playoffs for the second straight season. The 2023 campaign didn’t get off to the best start for Providence, who like last year opened the season with a Week 0 loss to the Highland Home Flying Squadron, this time in a 39-0 shutout loss. The Eagles will try to grab a big region win to open the season against Ashford for a second straight season, and hopefully push that to their first playoff appearance since 2020 and their first winning season since 2019.

Game time for tonight’s matchup between the Eagles and Yellow Jackets is set for 7 p.m., and that game will airing live on MeTV (4.2) and streaming online on WTVY.com and in this story.

WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Providence Christian vs Ashford | 9/1/23 (WTVY)

