Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations(WAFF)
By Wade Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of viewers called and messaged the newsroom on Friday saying they were charged more taxes than expected on purchases at Walmart.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the error in a statement on Friday afternoon:

“Earlier today, some Walmart customers and Sam’s Club members across Alabama were incorrectly overcharged sales tax while shopping with us. Effective Sept. 1, the sales tax rate on food decreased by one percentage point statewide. Our systems mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale.

The situation is being corrected, and we’re asking potentially impacted customers to take their receipts to their nearby stores or clubs for a refund of the higher sales tax.”

Customers are asked to take receipts to a nearby Walmart location for a refund of the higher tax amount.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frances Cook, President of the National Peanut Festival Association, announced the theme of...
WATCH: New details announced for 2023 National Peanut Festival
Player of the Week
FNF Week 0 Player of the Week nominees
Houston County Circuit Judge Todd R. Derrick sentences former Dothan High School teacher Julia...
Former Dothan teacher avoids prison sex charge plea deal
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Lawsuit brought in booze license case dropped but “issue not over”
Fabulous entertainers, a facelift and an app to keep festival goers in step with the happenings.
New entertainment lined up for 2023 National Peanut Festival

Latest News

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks at the 2022 SEC Media Days.
Starting QB named for Alabama season opener
Man dies in industrial accident in Cullman
Athens man killed in workplace accident at Cullman Casting Corporation
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement
Eufaula man arrested on four counts of attempted murder charges
Eufaula man arrested on four counts of attempted murder charges