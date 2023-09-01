Scattered Heavy Showers Today

SYNOPSIS - Deep moisture associated with higher dewpoints will contribute to showers and a few thunderstorms through our Friday. A few showers will still linger around Saturday, mainly in the west and southwest areas. The added cloud cover and showers will keep temperatures in the middle to upper 80s both Friday and Saturday. We should dry out by Sunday with a dry stretch lasting through next week. Lower humidity will bring some comfortable mornings from Sunday through Wednesday.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy, scattered heavy showers. High near 87°. Winds E 5-10 mph 70%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, few showers. Low near 71°. Winds E 5-10 mph 20%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 87°. Winds E 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 190° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 92° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 93° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 95° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 96° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 97° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas: 2 Feet

