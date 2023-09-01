Samson city council expected to pass draft beer ordinance next week

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Draft and keg beer sales are expected to be coming to Samson soon.

At the last city council meeting, Mayor Clay King and the council drafted an ordinance for sales in the city.

According to the mayor, the ordinance would allow for businesses with a license to sell draft beer on their premise only, and beer could be sold six days a week, excluding Sunday.

“I definitely think there are benefits to everybody having that to bring more people in the community and bring in the tax revenue,” said Adam Shanks, the owner of Alabama Pecan Company. “With it being a smaller town, the outside tax revenue is a huge help for expansion.”

Mayor King says the ordinance is expected to pass at the next council meeting, September 5.

